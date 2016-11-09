Horoscopes for Nov. 9

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn as you go and you will make a good impression. Striving to make improvements, pick up new skills and knowledge and learning by watching and listening to others will bring excellent results and an unexpected opportunity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Getting involved in events, fundraisers or causes you truly believe in will encourage encounters with people who will inspire you to make personal improvements as well. Use your knowledge and expertise to help others, and good returns will come your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't mix business with pleasure or you will be taken for granted. The results will be revealed once you tally up who has taken care of what. Do your part and you'll have no regrets or trouble taking over or moving on.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your creativity flow. Step into the spotlight and show everyone what you can do. People from different walks of life will offer you wisdom that should not be ignored. You have plenty to gain by experiencing what life has to offer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Nothing will turn out as planned. Go with the flow and make do with what you have. Refuse to let anyone manipulate you. Get information firsthand to avoid being taken advantage of. Trust no one but yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay focused on what you have to do and let other people figure out their dilemmas for themselves. Problems at home will surface due to a misunderstanding or ulterior motives. You may want to rethink your current living situation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Turn your focus inward. Strive to meet the requirements you set and the personal goals you want to reach. Discipline, a good imagination and a dream can lead to all sorts of possibilities. Stop procrastinating and start doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your home is your castle and much can be accomplished if you nurture what you love. The support and help offered by others will be a telltale sign of what's to come. Follow your intuition and develop your skills to meet the challenge you face.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The element of surprise will be to your advantage. Don't discuss your plans with others, just move forward and put them into play before anyone has a chance to stop you. Deception and disillusionment will be apparent when dealing with opposition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a walk down memory lane and rethink an old idea that still excites you. A reunion with someone you used to bounce around ideas with will spark interest and a new adventure. Prepare to learn as you go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay focused on reaching your goal. Dedication, hard work and a persuasive attitude will help you overcome anyone who tries to mess with your accomplishments. A financial gain will unfold in an unexpected fashion. Invest in yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wheel and deal, and good fortune will find you. Property investments or negotiating a contract or legal settlement will bring good results. Don't take a risk or chances with your health. Travel is best kept to a minimum.