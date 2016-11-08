Horoscopes for Nov. 8

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a clear head. Emotional situations will interfere with your logic and reasoning, causing you to make poor assumptions and choices. Focus on personal enhancement and spending more time with someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Partnerships will take an emotional turn. Before you jump to conclusions, ask questions and listen carefully to what’s being said. Nothing will be as it appears. Use what you know and do your best to advance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll face some deception from others, so make sure you get all your facts straight before you proceed. A problem with a partnership will surface if promises aren’t carried out. Focus inward and work on personal improvements.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live, learn and build on what you have already accomplished. A partnership that gives you the strength and courage to embrace change and try new things shouldn’t be ignored. Make the most of the time you have been given.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be torn between spending and saving when it comes to entertainment and home improvements. Trying to please everyone will be impossible. Consider the most cost-efficient ways to proceed, and do your best to keep the peace.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dividing your time between personal and professional responsibilities will be difficult, but organization, precision and paying attention to detail will help. Use your persuasiveness and patience in order to keep the peace.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You have to put yourself first. Be honest about what you want and need in your life and make the changes that will help you reach your personal goals. Network with people who enjoy the same things as you. Romance is highlighted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Lay out your plans and strategize to fine-tune what you want to pursue. Think outside the box and let your creative imagination lead to new and innovative ways to use your skills. Don’t let an emotional situation hinder your progress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dealing with institutions, government agencies or underhanded individuals are all discouraged. Keep your personal information a secret or someone will use it to manipulate you. Focus on personal, financial and physical gains. Work hard and do your best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional spending is never a good idea. When you are feeling down, lock your credit cards in a safe place. Making snap decisions or letting someone else’s actions prompt you to make a move is discouraged. Concentrate on honing your skills.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An emotional situation will escalate if you get into a deep discussion with someone. Getting involved in an event that brings out the best in you will result in meeting someone you can learn from. Choose reason over emotion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll come across a good investment if you reconnect with someone you have worked with in the past. Take better care of your health by getting sufficient rest, exercise and proper diet. You’ll miss out if minor illness takes over.