Horoscopes for Nov. 7

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take what’s offered. You don’t always have to do everything in order to control a situation. Take some time to enjoy the people around you. Being a team player will enhance your life. Romance is on the rise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making assumptions will get you into trouble. An emotional incident is best downplayed. Use your intelligence and stay focused on what you need to accomplish. Take on a challenge that will require you to test your skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may not please everyone, but it’s better to worry about your own happiness instead. A position that interests you is worth examining further. Don’t let anyone use emotional means to persuade you to do something you don’t want to do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try something altogether different from anything you’ve ever done before. The exhilarating feeling will be rejuvenating. Travel and sharing experiences with people who inspire you will lead to new beginnings and a promising lifestyle change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pull out all the stops and turn your attention to making personal changes that will help you stand out in the crowd. Networking functions will pay off, and celebrating with someone special will bring you closer together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Challenges will get you up and moving. Embrace whatever comes your way and turn it into a platform to show off your skills. Engage in conversations and network with people you find engaging, and you will get ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Why pause when you should be making things happen? Jump into action and head in the direction you wish. The longer you deny yourself the chance to follow your dreams, the more regret and disappointment you will experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t count on anyone or anything. It’s up to you to make things happen and to follow through with your plans. Learn to exercise moderation even when temptation comes into play. Concentrate on creativity and mastering what you love to do most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Recognize what it is you want. You cannot make positive change unless you own up to the facts and adjust your future. Wallowing in denial will only leave you feeling sorry for yourself. Shake it off and get moving.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional incident must not be allowed to interfere with your work or professional plan. Look for a way to deal with both personal and professional responsibilities using the incentives that will help you find support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for alternatives that offer a higher income or an investment that will add to your security. A chance to change the way you do things may not be advised by everyone, but this time you need to follow your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful how you approach sensitive issues. You’ll be limited in what you can do if you take on too much. Refuse to let anyone put demands on your time. Falling short on what’s important isn’t acceptable. You call the shots.