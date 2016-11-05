Horoscopes for Nov. 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Review what’s transpired. It’s best to take a time-out and focus on the changes you can make that will ease your stress and keep you grounded moving forward. Partnerships will require your creative input and nurturing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Channel your energy and reach for the stars. You have the stamina, know-how and drive to get what you want. Get involved in functions that open your eyes to different lifestyles and ways to improve how you live.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll have plenty to think about when it comes to residential and domestic changes. Keep your budget in mind and don’t be afraid to penny-pinch. Extravagance, indulgence and overreacting are a no-no. Romance is in the stars.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Mix business with pleasure and you will make headway. Your persuasiveness will give you the edge you need to take control of a situation. Relationships are best handled with a well-thought-out plan. Keep the peace and avoid unpredictable people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Evaluate the changes that have developed at work or at home, and consider the probable outcome. Participation will help you stay in the loop and give you an opportunity to get to know people who share your concerns. Romance is highlighted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend time relaxing and enjoying your life. Attend functions that will allow you to show off your expertise and knowledge. Good fortune is within reach, and the satisfaction and enjoyment you experience will be a bonus.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t take anything for granted. Whatever you do, follow through to make sure everything runs smoothly. Personal and domestic affairs will experience some unexpected changes that could wind up being to your benefit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Network, socialize and get to know the people in your community better. Don’t let a change that someone makes disrupt your plans. Use your intelligence and do your own thing. A mini-vacation or visit to someone special will improve your day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Problems will develop if you haven’t addressed the emotional baggage you’ve been harboring. You’ll get an unexpected reaction from someone you love if you try to ignore what needs to be done. Make peace and avoid chaos.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional issue should be tempered quickly and turned into a positive turn of events. Expressing the way you feel and what you want to do will result in finding out where you stand and what you can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Find out more about the people you are dealing with. Research a project or procedure you are considering. Focus on self-improvement and expanding your skills and knowledge. Make love a priority. Put aside time to be with someone special.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sharing ideas and plans for the future will bring about a healthier lifestyle. Don’t be afraid of making a move or a change that is beneficial to your emotional and mental well-being. Live for the future, not the past.