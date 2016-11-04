Horoscopes for Nov. 4

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Watch your back. You’ll face opposition that can mar your reputation if you aren’t diplomatic. Think matters through and take a reserved approach when dealing with peers and superiors. Personal gains will result if you are astute and articulate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will accomplish a lot if you travel, initiate a meeting or discuss what you are doing with a business or personal partner. Your ability to get your point across in a persuasive manner will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be tempted to overspend. Take a moment to price-check and bargain-hunt before you complete payment. You can make all sorts of positive personal changes without going into debt. Start by working out and improving your diet.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Navigate your way to the top. Look at every situation from different angles and you will find the best solution. Your diligence, insight and ability to articulate your vision will lead to victory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Discipline and hard work will pay off. Set up a new workout routine or diet plan and aim to bring about positive changes to your health and competitive drive. Problems at home will escalate due to emotional manipulation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make an unusual change to the way you handle domestic affairs and you will grab the attention of someone who’s not paying attention. Sign up for something you can enjoy and learn from at the same time. Protect your assets and possessions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep life simple, to the point and free of drama. Moderation and sticking to basics will help you avoid a dispute. Don’t let emotions cloud your common sense. Physical activity and pampering will help ease stress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Gather information and put together a plan that will encourage you to turn your dream into a reality. Change will do you good and help you find new ways to use your skills and expertise to reach your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll have plenty of good ideas, but if you haven’t thought them through, you will end up paying the price. Research carefully every aspect of what you want to do before you make promises you cannot keep.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hidden matters will be revealed. Weigh the consequences of the information you receive and strategize carefully to ensure that you come out on top. You can outmaneuver anyone if you put your mind to it. Take action before it’s too late.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on how you can get ahead, not how you can help others. Find a way to make your skills and knowledge marketable. Don’t overspend or invest in something you can’t afford. The upgrades you make don’t have to be costly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The contributions you make will encourage others to step up and help. Your intuition will help you make good choices when it comes to financial, medical and contractual affairs. Don’t let emotional demands hold you back.