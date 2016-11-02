Horoscopes for Nov. 2

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An opportunity to get ahead is within reach. Negotiate on your own behalf to avoid unexpected interference. Don’t leave any room for error and you will be able to have a celebration late in the day with someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity may not turn out to be as good as you had hoped. Keep track of your assets and don’t jeopardize your position. Take care of responsibilities quickly and efficiently to avoid setbacks. Don’t make snap decisions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Love is on the rise and romance is featured, but before you jump in, make sure your motives are admirable. An open discussion will help you get a better idea of where you stand and whether you have enough resources to proceed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change in your regular routine will leave you feeling uncertain about your position or your future. Using your common sense and working to find innovative solutions will help you get your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Say less and do more. Your actions will make others take notice. You don’t have to spend money to get someone’s attention. Just be yourself and have fun. Socializing, networking and romance are encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t neglect domestic problems. Letting an issue fester will add to your agony and increase the time it takes to make things right. Speak from the heart and do what’s required to stop matters from escalating. Uncertainty will set you back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Time spent with friends or family at a reunion will allow you to catch up and find out what everyone is up to. What you discover will help you make personal changes that encourage you to achieve a better quality of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Indulge in events and activities that challenge you mentally. Your keen awareness and knowledge will help you rise to the top and show everyone what you can do. A work-related change will benefit you if you are patient.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t trust your personal information with anyone who may want to pry into your affairs. Get important projects out of the way and make personal changes that will boost your confidence and help you take advantage of an interesting opportunity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve got the right idea and the means to pull off your plan. Keep it simple and within your means and complete your work with pride. You’ll impress the people you work with and position yourself for advancement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for the less obvious pitfalls and you will discover someone is trying to sneak something by you. Check documents thoroughly and listen carefully when dealing with institutions or government agencies. Gathering knowledge will give you an edge.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep a low profile. You don’t want to end up being discussed negatively by your peers or colleagues. Concentrate on updating your financial papers as well as going over any pending contracts or settlements.