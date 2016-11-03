Horoscopes for Nov. 3

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Communication will be heightened, and creative input will help you bring about positive changes. Personal gains can be made and self-improvement projects will lead to compliments and romance. Try to be patient with yourself and others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be secretive regarding legal, contractual or financial matters. You will have less interference if you get things done first and reveal what you are up to after the fact. A unique relationship will develop with someone you least expect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A change will do you good, but don’t act in haste. Take your time and mull over your options. A good choice will lead to new beginnings and greater stability, but a poor choice will cost you emotionally, financially and physically.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may be enticed to follow someone who makes an unexpected move. Assess what’s going on and weigh the pros and cons before you make a commitment. Trying to do too much too quickly will lead to regret. Sit tight and see what unfolds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Start something new. Make personal alterations that will improve your appearance, health and emotional well-being. Cultivate a skill that can help you make business or personal gains. Donations or joint ventures should be avoided.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Listen carefully and offer sound advice, but don’t dirty your hands with someone else’s mistakes. Networking should be where you put your time and energy if you want to get results.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep things in perspective when dealing with domestic and family matters. Anger will not solve problems, but patience and understanding will help you keep the peace. Structured activities will lead to finding new solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): What you want to do for a living or pursue at this point in your life is doable if you are willing to make a couple of changes. Discuss your plans with the people your decisions will affect, and move forward confidently.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your persuasive skills to bring about the changes you want to see happen at home. Staying within your budget will be necessary if you don’t want to face repercussions. Make detailed plans and stick to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking part in group travel or organizational events will be costly. Be careful not to offer something that will turn into a major task with extra costs attached. Stick to basics and avoid unpredictable people and situations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share memories with someone you haven’t seen in a while. Catching up will lead to plans that will motivate you to make positive personal changes. A professional move will lead to a higher income. Love and romance are highlighted.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Direct your energy into working hard and getting ahead. Don’t leave anything to chance. You will be judged by what you do, not the promises you make. A good job will result in greater financial opportunities.