Pets of the Week
PRINCESS LOLLY is a 2-year-old black and white domestic shorthair available for adoption through Animal Allies in Duluth, 4006 Airport Road. She’s gentle, friendly, curious and full of adventure with lots of love to give. Princess Lolly would prefer being the only cat in your home so she can have you all to herself. An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.
NICKELS is a sweet 8-year-old cat with beautiful green eyes and is available for adoption through Lake County Humane Society in Two Harbors. She was the only pet in her previous home and would feel most comfortable being the only pet in your household. She loves to purr, lay on your lap and cuddle with you at night. If you are interested in learning more about Nickels, call (218) 834-5806 or come visit during our open house hours: Monday through Friday, 9-11 a.m.; Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.; or Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org
- Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900
- Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota, (952) 946-8070, rescue@ragom.org, ragom.org
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com
