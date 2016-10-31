Pets of the Week

NICKELS is a sweet 8-year-old cat with beautiful green eyes and is available for adoption through Lake County Humane Society in Two Harbors. She was the only pet in her previous home and would feel most comfortable being the only pet in your household. She loves to purr, lay on your lap and cuddle with you at night. If you are interested in learning more about Nickels, call (218) 834-5806 or come visit during our open house hours: Monday through Friday, 9-11 a.m.; Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.; or Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org

Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com

Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota, (952) 946-8070, rescue@ragom.org, ragom.org

Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com

