Horoscopes for Nov. 1

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A moneymaking opportunity is within reach. Negotiate on your own behalf. Personal and professional contracts can be signed. Sharing something special with someone you love will lead to greater happiness. Physical improvements will boost your morale.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Question everything before you get involved in a joint venture or try to negotiate a deal. Someone is not going to be forthright, giving you a false impression. Trust your instincts and be willing to say “no.”

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will surface, leading to assumptions that can get you into trouble. You are best to observe and evaluate your current position in regard to friends, relatives and your peers. Don’t wear your heart on your sleeve.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t leave your responsibilities in someone else’s hands or disappointment will follow. Find a way to make your job more satisfying. Express what you want and offer alternatives that will get you closer to your goal. Let your imagination take over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind and show a willingness to try new things. Personal events and competitive activities will bring about positive change. Mix business with pleasure and you will entice someone to help you get ahead. Romance is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional plea will result in positive action. Trips and meetings will lead to new opportunities and help you put an end to interference and uncertainty. Kind words coupled with compassion and friendliness are all that’s required.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change will bring good fortune. Don’t hesitate when an opportunity comes your way. Being able to act decisively will be an integral part of why and how you get ahead. Personal improvements, travel and romance are all highlighted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Clear a space that you can use to pursue a new project. Use your ingenuity to get others to pitch in and help. Share your feelings and make your input count. If you don’t speak up, nothing will change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Self-deception can set you back. Face facts and do whatever it takes to make things right. Make a promise or commitment that will change your life for the better. Embrace the future with openness and honesty, and opportunities will come your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your money and possessions locked up. Don’t feel the need to donate or pay for someone else’s mistake. Avoid questionable schemes, and keep your mind set on what will bring you the highest returns.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A job opportunity, contract or settlement you are working on looks promising. Showing your diversity and ability to adapt to whatever comes your way will impress someone who can influence your future. A financial gain is heading your way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay calm and don’t start something you cannot finish. Your emotional situation will fluctuate, and careful maneuvering will be necessary to avoid relationship problems. Choose peace over chaos.