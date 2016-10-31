Horoscopes for Oct. 31

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll discover an easy way to update or improve the way you present or market what you have to offer. Positive change will help you overcome any obstacle you encounter. Make relationships a priority and put aside time for romance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Discuss your ideas with someone you are in a partnership with and you will make headway. Your practical, well-thought-out plans will help you find the support you are looking for.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your actions and ability to read signals and body language will be limited today. If you think you may be misinterpreting someone, ask them to clarify what they mean. You don’t want to miss out on an adventure that will make you rethink your future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Interact, network and mix business with pleasure, and you will come out a winner. Doing things with children or learning something new will motivate you to live in the moment. A retreat will lead to enlightenment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t waste time on something that won’t benefit you. Concentrate on being and doing your best. How you present what you have to offer will determine what transpires. A positive change is within your reach, and romance is on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dig in and make a difference in your community. Your astute point of view and your ability to make important decisions will help you find the success you are looking for. Don’t let someone’s demands stand in your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a chance and do things your own way. Your input and dedication to being the best will be valued by your peers and help you move into a position you find more interesting. Don’t let problems at home affect your productivity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss your feelings and intentions. Secrecy can be a good thing, but not when you are dealing with business matters. You can get your way if you explain what you want. A creative idea will blossom into something good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of your health. It’s not worth taking a risk if it jeopardizes your physical, emotional or financial well-being. Make positive changes to your lifestyle by aiming to get into better shape. Romance will ease your stress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Assess and implement ideas and bring about reasonable changes to the way you make your living. Don’t get pressured into something risky that could cost you more than you can afford. Follow your gut, not someone’s guile.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t mess with anyone you are emotionally attached to. Do your own thing and compromise as much as you can to avoid a no-win dispute. Invest time into honing your skills and developing something you want to pursue.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Live the dream, but don’t go overboard. Signing contracts and making deals are favored. You stand to make financial gains if you play your cards well. Don’t expect as much when it comes to love and romance.