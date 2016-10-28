Ask a Trooper

A: The Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Public Safety wants to remind all motorists and pedestrians to use extra caution on Halloween night.

With the increased number of pedestrians that will be out, most of them children, I want to talk about reducing the chances of being involved in a pedestrian/vehicle crash.

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationwide, Halloween is a particularly deadly night due to the high number of drunk drivers on the roads and the increase in pedestrians during the evening hours.

In 2015, Minnesota had a total of 815 motor vehicle crashes that resulted in 298 injuries and three fatalities on Halloween. There were also a total of 365 DWIs.

I recommend the following safety tips on Halloween:

If possible wear bright colored clothing to trick or treat.

Wear reflectors or travel with a flashlight to be seen by vehicles if wearing dark costumes.

Drivers should be extra cautious when driving in neighborhoods and populated areas where kids will be out during Halloween.

Drive under the posted speed limit, as kids may dart across the street.

Parents should have conversations with their kids about pedestrian safety before going out.

Make sure the kids cross at intersection, not in the middle of the road – even in their neighborhood.

Parents should accompany their children and help them watch for vehicles.

Eliminate distractions

Drive sober

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. Send your questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota to trooper@duluthnews.com or Sgt. Neil Dickenson – Minnesota State Patrol at 1131 Mesaba Ave,