Pets of the Week
BOLT is a male 15-year-old black domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through Animal Allies in Duluth, 4006 Airport Road. This sweet and loving guy adores attention and is always ready to give lots of snuggles. He loves to talk when he wants your attention and will thank you for all you do with lots of loving head butts.
An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.
TAILS is a 3-year-old male terrier mix available for adoption through Friends of Animals of Carlton County. He’s a sweet dog who loves attention and being around people. He needs to find a forever family that will work on training him, and he’s an eager learner, motivated by treats.
An adoption fee is required for Tails’ adoption. Call (218) 879-1655 or go to foaonline.org for more information.
To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com
- Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900
- Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota, (952) 946-8070, rescue@ragom.org, ragom.org
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com
