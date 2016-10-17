An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

TAILS is a 3-year-old male terrier mix available for adoption through Friends of Animals of Carlton County. He’s a sweet dog who loves attention and being around people. He needs to find a forever family that will work on training him, and he’s an eager learner, motivated by treats.

An adoption fee is required for Tails’ adoption. Call (218) 879-1655 or go to foaonline.org for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com

Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota, (952) 946-8070, rescue@ragom.org, ragom.org

Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com

Pets of the Week is sponsored by Dan’s Feed Bin in Superior.