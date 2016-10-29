Horoscopes for Oct. 29

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Multitask your way to the top. An open mind and willingness to collaborate will impress someone who can influence your future. The best changes will come not from others, but from within. Tell someone special how you feel about them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Anger will take over if you let someone get to you. Don't let stubbornness put you in an awkward position. Address any disputes rationally. Arguing will be a waste of time. Channel your energy into a competitive activity that you enjoy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Explore places you have never been before or attend a reunion to find out what your old friends are up to. Expanding your mind will help you move forward with your plans. A romantic relationship will take a positive turn.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the high road and don't worry about what everyone else is doing. Letting little aggravations get to you will cause you to miss out on an interesting opportunity. Learn from your observations and involvement in unique practices.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A competitive challenge will motivate you to play hard and win. Take the stage and show everyone what you are capable of doing. Self-improvement projects will turn heads and boost your confidence. Love and romance are in the stars.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be tempted to overspend. Don't nickel and dime yourself into debt. Think twice before making a purchase and don't sign up for anything you cannot afford. A physical outlet will help offset any frustration you feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a budget vacation. You don't have to spend a lot to have a good time. Visit a distant friend in order to catch up. The memories that surface will give you insight into a personal change you should consider.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take some time to do something you enjoy. It will take your mind off all the trials and tribulations you have been experiencing. Physical activity will help motivate you to make positive changes to the way you do your job.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Changes at home will be driven by an emotional situation. The benefits will far exceed the negatives. Take pride in the way you outmaneuver anyone who tries to get the better of you. Think big, but stay within your means.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't make promises you won't want to keep or spread yourself so thin that you fall short when it comes to taking care of your responsibilities. Indulgence and overspending will lead to a stressful situation. Offer advice, not cash.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change in your financial situation will give you the freedom to do your own thing. Make updates to your appearance or sign up for a fitness program that will get you in tip-top shape. Love is in the stars.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be tempted to celebrate or to be overindulgent. Don't mix business with pleasure, and keep tabs on how much you spend. Maintain your integrity and promote personal safety, and everything else will fall into place.