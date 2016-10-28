Horoscopes for Oct. 28

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll improve your financial situation by cutting back on things that aren't necessary. A problem with a superior at work must be handled delicately. Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others. A romantic gesture is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Aim for new accomplishments and you will feel satisfied at the end of the day. Take an aggressive approach to any physical chore, but when it comes to emotional issues, take a moment to breathe before you say something you might regret.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Functions that are work-oriented will allow you to share your thoughts and ideas. Mix business with pleasure and you will gain on both fronts. Don't feel like you have to spend money to impress someone. Let your knowledge and expertise be your gift.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't make rash decisions or sudden changes that will affect the way you live or result in a costly debt. Simplicity and moderation will pay off. Don't get involved in a risky venture that can disrupt your financial future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan some downtime with the people you enjoy the most. A walk down memory lane will make you realize how lucky you are. Romance is on the rise, and making special plans for two will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful how you delegate your time. Think matters through and make plans that ensure you get to do something you enjoy. Incentives will help motivate you to accomplish more. Don't blow an incident out of proportion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your thoughts, energy and attention into improving your relationships with the people you love. Your sincerity and desire to help will discourage anyone who has a complaint from speaking up. Romance will brighten your day and your personal life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be careful when socializing with the people you do business with. Someone will get the wrong impression if you are too friendly. You will get the most mileage out of working on your own to fine-tune your talents.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use all your contacts to help you bring about the changes you need to make and you will be able to stay under budget. Someone will have ulterior motives, so find out what the payback will be before you accept help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have to think twice before you get involved in some of the suggestions being made by friends, relatives or peers. Don't feel obligated to do what everyone else is doing. Make smart choices based on knowledge and experience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Money, love and adventure are all within your reach. Plan to have some fun with people who you know are just as willing to experiment and set new trends as you are. Romance is encouraged and will improve your personal life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will take advantage of you if you are too willing to share your talents and expertise. Only offer a nibble of what you have to offer and you will entice someone to make you an offer. Invest in yourself.