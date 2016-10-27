Horoscopes for Oct. 27

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Review contracts and legal documents and you'll come up with a solution to resolve any uncertainties or imperfections that exist. Update your look, image or financial plans, and you will feel good about moving forward. Love is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen and take notes, but don't let your emotions take over. If you overreact, you will take a step back instead of moving closer to your goal. Your intuition will be spot on, but diplomacy will still be necessary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Check out a film you want to see or a book you want to read. Exercise your right to make the changes that will improve your personal life. Make romance a priority or plan to enjoy time spent with those you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Too much of anything will set you back. Emotions will surface when dealing with relationships and domestic matters. Be willing to compromise in order to keep the peace. Your insight will help you do what's best for everyone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do whatever it takes to add to your credentials, appearance or improved health. Take a moment to think before you get into a discussion with someone you live with. Have alternatives in mind before you initiate any banter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll have additional responsibilities at home due to a partner who is not pulling his or her weight. Step up your game, but make it clear that you will also need some downtime to rejuvenate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Overeating and overspending are not going to make you feel better. Self-improvement projects will not only lift your spirits, they will prompt you to engage in professional events that will help you get ahead in life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your involvement in organizations that have similar professional interests will lead to an interesting encounter and a chance to discuss future projects. Express your interest and explain the contributions you can offer. A business trip will be worthwhile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll move two steps forward and three steps back if you aren't aware of what's going on around you. A steady pace and finishing what you start will help smooth over any rough patches you face in your professional partnerships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You need to make a change, but not one that will turn into a costly venture. Try something new or rediscover a hobby that you used to enjoy. Looking back will help you move forward. A job prospect looks promising.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put love, romance and important partnerships ahead of everything else for now. You can make physical changes that will make you feel good and help you present what you have to offer with confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take advantage of a moneymaking opportunity. Elaborate what you have to offer and what you expect in return. Your negotiating skills will help you develop a good working relationship with the people you do business with.