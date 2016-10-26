Horoscopes for Oct. 26

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider an investment opportunity, but if someone is pressuring you or trying to get you involved in a joint venture, back away. You'll do better if you invest in yourself instead. An opportunity at work looks promising.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take an aggressive role in going after what you want. You'll be given more information if you ask direct questions. Don't be afraid to be bold and to leverage the information you have in order to find out more. Travel and communication is featured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Live up to your promises or someone will complain. Use patience when dealing with your family members. Look for unique ways to keep everyone around you busy, and channel the energy you have left into personal pampering.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your life simple and stick to the budget you have set as a guideline. Put more emphasis on learning, meeting new people and engaging in pastimes that will broaden your outlook. A mental journey will lead to positive answers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your generosity will lead to problems. Someone will take advantage of you by asking for favors that will require far more on your part than you first realize. Proceed with caution. Don't feel guilty saying "no." Offer suggestions; nothing more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal situation will not be clear due to a lack of information. Your gut will say one thing, but you'll be told something quite different. Go to the gym or get involved in something that will ease your stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a deep breath before engaging in a debate or making a domestic change. You'll do best if you sign up for something you enjoy doing or make physical changes that will boost your ego. Romance is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't hesitate. You can turn any negative you face into a positive. Put your heart and soul into what you enjoy doing most, and something great will unfold. Collaborate with someone you consider an expert.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's best to put everything you have into your job. Someone will make you look bad by using personal information to tarnish your name. Your best response is honesty, sincerity and taking care of your responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for ways to make your money work for you. You will negotiate effectively when dealing with settlements, contracts or other legal matters. Don't jeopardize your health by taking on too much. Let your knowledge and insights guide you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ulterior motives must not be allowed to take over. As long as you are honest about the way you feel and what you want to do, you should have no regrets. Altering the way you live and work looks promising.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Participate in functions that will encourage you to make new friends and allies. Share your ideas and offer unique solutions, and you will attract interest from others. A proposal that will allow you to use your skills looks promising.