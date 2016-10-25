Horoscopes for Oct. 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pump up your energy and believe in what you are capable of doing. Don't be misled by a fast talker with ulterior motives. Trust your judgment and follow through with your plans. A romantic evening should be a priority.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have more control than you realize. You'll get what you want if you ask. Your insight will impress someone who has something to offer. Business trips and meetings look promising. Don't let personal issues interfere with your work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional issues will unfold if you overreact. Spending is not going to solve problems and may actually contribute to your stress. Look at the big picture and consider ways to compromise or set new incentives.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't take on someone else's responsibilities. You have far too much to lose if you don't step up and concentrate on the things that will benefit you. Charity begins at home and you deserve to do something that makes you happy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Making alterations to your living arrangements will cause inconveniences. You will be happy with the results, but not so pleased with the process of completion. Look for activities you can do that will bring you closer to someone you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will escalate and are best directed into projects that make you feel good and help you prepare for whatever happens next. Take your time to mull things over before making a decision or move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems at home can be rectified if you take a practical approach and offer incentives that will motivate everyone to get along with each other. Stay calm and try not to overreact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll gain support by offering practical solutions with a unique twist. Your insight into what's going on at home and at work will put you in a key position to get what you want. Persuasive tactics will pay off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional matters will surface, making you reconsider your options. Learn from past mistakes and do whatever is necessary to keep the peace. An emotional discussion will help solve a problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep pressing forward with determination and intensity. A financial opportunity looks promising, but joint ventures do not. Don't let love dictate how you spend your money. Invest in yourself and in products that will help you excel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let mixed emotions or someone using manipulation stop you from getting things done. Promote your skills and look for new ways to bring in extra cash. You can rely on your past experiences to help you make the right choice now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your emotions will tip the scale if you let what others do interfere with your well-being. Use your intelligence to reach your goals and do your best to coordinate and concur with people who can help you advance.