Horoscopes for Oct. 24

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Money matters, contracts and personal commitments can all be addressed. Much can be accomplished if you are organized and stick to your game plan. Don't let someone's interference slow you down. Romance will highlight your day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Plan for the future with someone you want to spend more time with. A colleague from your past will tell you about an interesting new opportunity. Get all the facts before you decide to make a change. A misunderstanding will set you back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be cautious about whom you trust to give you valid information. Mixed messages will lead to a problem with your personal or professional partnerships. Start by being honest with your assessment of the situations you face. Offer positive solutions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay focused on your accomplishments. A creative outlet will help you see life differently and ease your stress at the same time. A retreat or lifestyle change will do you good. Express your feelings and positive changes will take place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take time out to attend to your personal needs. Update your look or focus your attention on someone you love. Travel, physical activities and changing your routine will boost your morale and motivate you to field your professional options.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be cognizant of what's going on at home. Someone will withhold information that is vital to a decision you need to make. Rely on the sources you know you can count on. Common sense will help you avoid a mistake.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer help and you will receive favors in return. An encounter you have with someone will make you consider a new direction. Getting together with your family members will be insightful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep a low profile. You don't want to stand out for fear of being put on the spot. You'll do much better if you take time to monitor what's going on around you before assessing what you should do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be tempted to drop everything and go on an adventure. Before you jump the gun, however, consider what that might do to your current position and your relationships with others. Work first and then you can play.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting worked up over nothing is fruitless. Don't take criticism to heart, but incorporate helpful suggestions into your plan. Keeping your life simple will benefit you the most. Don't feel like you have to follow the crowd.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the plunge and do the things that excite you. You can bring about personal changes that you have been dreaming about for years. Don't be reluctant to press forward if it will lead to satisfaction and happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't believe everything you hear, and don't repeat your mistakes. Make personal changes instead of trying to change others or get involved in affairs that shouldn't concern you. Strive for perfection mentally, physically and financially.