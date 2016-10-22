Horoscopes for Oct. 22

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Set up a schedule or routine that will help you bring about favorable physical, financial and emotional changes. Plan to spend time with a good friend or close relative. Personal improvements will make you feel good.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Helping a friend will be a learning experience that brings you closer together as long as you don't let emotions interfere or criticism take over. Don't let stubbornness ruin a good time or an important relationship.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Mix and mingle with the people who interest you, but don't leave room for error or offer information that may be used against you. Don't present your case until you are ready, and be sure to take credit for what you accomplish.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You'll be given valuable information if you attend an industry event. Listen attentively, but don't fold under pressure. Look for the less obvious solution and you will discover something that encourages you to follow your dreams.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't toy with people who are in a position of authority. Do what's expected of you and you will avoid trouble. Make sure you have proper documentation when traveling. Focus on personal improvements, not trying to change others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't make personal changes until you feel you have everything in place. Someone who has different plans than you will make it difficult to follow through if you aren't prepared. Do the legwork and you'll have nothing to fear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your life simple and your thoughts clear. Don't let anyone put words in your mouth or push you into an unwanted argument. Spend your time on personal improvements, not trying to change others. A little alone time will do you good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your ability to put your knowledge and experience to good use will help you get your way when it comes to dealing with others. Embrace any opportunity you get to be unique and to do things differently.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dealing with friends, relatives or neighbors could bring unusual difficulties. Leave yourself plenty of time if you have a time-sensitive commitment to honor. An emotional situation is likely to turn into a costly venture.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Concentrate on what you can do for others. The more giving you are, the further you will go. A partnership that can alter your future is apparent. Your ideas will be well-received.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do something nice for the people in your life. You can make a change in your direction if you really want to. Believe in yourself if you want to achieve your goals.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look into small business opportunities or a creative hobby. Your conversations with friends will give you some food for thought. Someone you are close to may surprise you with his or her reaction to what you want to do.