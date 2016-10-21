Horoscopes for Oct. 21

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Changes at home or at work will require your attention. Don't react emotionally when it's best to show restraint and offer suggestions that will improve the situation. A romantic evening will ease your stress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A reunion or family get-together will encourage you to put aside any differences you have and begin again. Much can be accomplished if you are flexible. A suggestion someone makes should be considered. Help given will encourage help in return.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't let your emotions lead you in a direction that will cause personal and professional problems. Mixing business with pleasure will backfire, causing you to scramble when you should be closing a deal or aiming for advancement.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live and learn. Relationships with people who have a different code of ethics or belief system may intrigue you, but don't buy into something that sounds too good to be true. Stick to what you know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Something going on behind the scenes will affect your life. Ask questions and offer suggestions that will ensure that you aren't going to end up in a precarious position. Change is only good if it is a move forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Partnerships will play an active part in the decisions you make. What you do to help others will be commendable and will not go unnoticed. Ask questions if someone you love seems to be hiding something from you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal problems will mount if you aren't specific about the way you feel or what your intentions are. Don't procrastinate when dealing with other people, or you will end up in an awkward position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will learn through the people you encounter and the events or activities you engage in. A retreat or seminar that offers unique lifestyles will encourage you to make changes to the way you live. Explore your options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen and offer suggestions, but don't take over or you will end up being the one who takes the fall when things don't pan out. Put your money, possessions and assets in a secure place. Taking a risk will end badly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Helping others is generous, but if it creates a problem with someone close to you, it will turn into a no-win situation. Don't get stuck cleaning up someone else's mess without assistance. Take care of personal affairs before helping others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't spend foolishly or try to impress someone by trying to buy favors. You will do much better by keeping your emotions under control and your wallet in your pocket. Spending money unnecessarily will only add to your stress.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Check out a business opportunity and take an active part in a focus group that can give you more insight into the possibilities that exist. Let your imagination wander and you'll come up with a brilliant moneymaking plan.