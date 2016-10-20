Horoscopes for Oct. 20

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay away from negative people. You will be far more effective if you stay focused on what needs to be done rather than let someone lure you into a stressful debate. Keep your emotions in check.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speak up if it will help you get a job done on time. Your input will be appreciated if you communicate clearly with those you are working with. Put your best foot forward. Travel and learning are encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let someone from your past interfere with what you are trying to achieve now. You have to let go of emotional baggage if you plan to move forward. Focus on self-improvement, romance and exploring new relationships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't let emotional issues get you down. Embrace the changes going on around you and you will have better control of the outcome. Don't be fooled by someone who is offering unlikely promises. Trust your instincts when dealing with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An idea you come across will sound much better than it turns out to be. Cut your losses and stick to what you know and do best. Don't fold under pressure. Invest in yourself, not someone else's schemes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take an active role in your professional projects, which will help you avoid getting trapped in an unpleasant situation. A short trip or pitching an idea to someone will help you stay focused on what you are trying to accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Business trips, meetings and gaining experience are all featured. An emotional situation will improve if you use your intelligence and diplomacy to get what you want. Spend time with someone special and make a romantic gesture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stay on top of any negotiations, settlements or financial issues that are pending, and you will avoid a setback. Consider how you can make a unique change to the way you live without upsetting someone who depends on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll have inside information, but before you use it, double-check your sources to make sure that what you've been told is accurate. The extra time it takes will help you gain someone's trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be faced with a difficult situation. Don't let anger take over or you will look bad in front of your peers. Communication and travel problems will be apparent. Take precautions to avoid delays. Give yourself enough time to finish what you start.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The changes you make to the way you make money, how you use your skills or the way you look will brighten your day and help you negotiate a brighter future. For now, enjoy the moment. Love is featured.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Protect against injury or accidents. Make your plans carefully and stick to the rules. Don't feel like you have to take part in something if it doesn't feel right for you. Time alone at home will do you good.