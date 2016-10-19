Horoscopes for Oct. 19

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for an opportunity to use your skills differently this year. Branching out will help you realize your true potential as well as help you set new goals. Use your reasoning skills to help you make important work and partnership decisions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't waste time on things you know you cannot complete. Stay on top of what you can accomplish and you will hone your skills and receive praise for your achievements. A business trip will result in valuable information and experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll have plenty of good ideas. Collaborate with someone you find intriguing and you will discover you have a lot in common. A close bond will form quickly, leading to new plans. Travel, networking and communications will lead to good fortune.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel your energy into something that will bring you good returns. An exhausting argument will be a waste of time and could end up setting you back. Offer unique solutions and you'll end up in a position of leadership.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make the personal changes that will make you feel good. Raise the bar and challenge yourself mentally. A personal relationship with someone special looks enticing. Romance will brighten your day and lead to positive plans, commitment and promises.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional incident will leave you questioning what you should do next. It's best to listen and make changes based on what you see, not what you feel. Take part in a physical activity to help ease your stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Too much of anything will end up holding you back. Streamline what you want to do and you will accomplish far more than you have in the past. Your dedication and discipline will get others to take notice. Love is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep secrets until you feel the time is right to divulge your plans. Examine every aspect of a deal or contract before you sign. Someone you work with will make a change that could influence your position.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dig deep and you'll become privy to private information that will help you get ahead. Spend some time on the personal improvements that will help you do your job better as well as make you look more professional.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Question any information you receive and go straight to the source for verification. Someone might be trying to make you look bad. A sudden turn of events will leave you in a precarious position if you aren't prepared.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll be difficult to stop once you set your sights on what you want to achieve. A financial gain looks promising and is likely to come from an unexpected source. Make a stylistic change and you'll receive compliments. Romance is highlighted.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Discipline will be required if you plan to turn your desires into a reality. You've got what it takes, so don't let anyone tell you that you can't reach your goals. Where there is a will, there is a way.