Horoscopes for Oct. 18

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pick up the pace and make a point to get into the swing of things. Your ability to get things done on time will be impressive. A romantic relationship can be addressed, and future plans can be made.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Let your common sense prevail. A pie-in-the-sky idea will not pan out. Opt to do your own thing instead of getting involved in a joint venture. Test your physical abilities by taking on an energetic challenge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional matters will surface and are best addressed swiftly before you make matters worse. Don't make assumptions when you should be asking questions and resolving issues carefully. Romance is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind when it comes to business, but don't let anyone persuade you to get involved in something that isn't well thought out. Questions will put you in a better position to decide what's best for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal matters must not be allowed to ruin your productivity or chances of advancement. Look for a clever way to make your point, and try to avoid anyone who might hold you back. Forge ahead without trepidation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your ideas and plans on the table and discuss what you intend to do. Showing courage along with a smart presentation will get others on board. Don't let constructive criticism discourage you. Take it into account and move forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Expand on the ideas you have been mulling over in your head, but don't share them or put them into play just yet. Put more emphasis on investing in your knowledge and physical appearance. Romance is highlighted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. The changes you bring about at home will carry over into the way your friends and family treat you. Get involved in something that will test your competitive skills, but keep modesty in mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've got more going for you than you realize. Step up and share your plans and you'll find out quickly who is ready to pitch in and help. Surround yourself with good people and you'll get good results. Romance is highlighted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Live life in the moment. Learn from the experiences you have with others. Teach those less knowledgeable than you, but be willing to listen to those who know more. Sharing will make the difference between success and failure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look over any personal papers that might need updating. Invest in your skills, education and your physical well-being. The gains you make due to savvy life changes will pay off. Romance is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional blunder will be costly if you aren't honest about the way you feel and what you want. Step outside the situation and you will see more clearly what needs to be done. Protect your health, wealth and your integrity.