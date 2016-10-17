Horoscopes for Oct. 17

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put more effort into your work and use your skills in diverse ways in order to make more money. Negotiating contracts and taking on new responsibilities is favored. Don't let anyone speak for you. Call on past resources to get ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay calm and make the most of your day. Business trips, learning and taking the initiative to get things done will put you in a good position. A kind gesture will help you keep the peace with someone who is facing difficult choices.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully and question anything that doesn't seem accurate. Do your best to avoid involvement in situations that can tarnish your reputation. Use your diverse knowledge and experience to find a way to secure your position.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trust in yourself and your own judgment. The minute you let insecurity take over, problems will arise. Don't hesitate to take care of matters or someone else may take over. Choose love and peace over conflicts and arguments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Discuss the changes you want to make at home, work or personally with anyone who will be affected by what you do. It's best to clear the air so you have nothing in your way. Strive to work toward a better future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express the way you feel to help you overcome any worrisome issues. Get involved in an activity that will improve your health and give you an outlet to lower your stress. Make mental and physical health your priority.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a breather and rethink your strategy. Changes may entice you, but they won't turn out the way you want. More research is needed if you want to ensure a positive outcome. Anger is best handled with diplomacy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stay on top of any partnership issues. If you neglect to take care of your responsibilities, you will have to make up for negligence later. Your imagination will lead to an interesting lifestyle change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Screen your calls and stick to the people and the projects that are easiest for you to deal with. A last-minute change will turn out to be to your benefit, so don't fret — just keep moving forward. Romance will boost your personal life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't expect everyone to do things your way, and you won't be disappointed. You can offer advice, but you can't make decisions for other people. Do your own thing and don't lose sleep over what transpires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep a clear head when dealing with family, friends and your peers. Don't let your emotions cause you trouble. Take the time to think matters through and you will come up with a workable solution that will make others take notice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Take care of your own responsibilities and move on to the projects that will help you build a brighter future. Someone from your past will help you revive your dreams, hopes and wishes.