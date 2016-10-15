Horoscopes for Oct. 15

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rash decisions will set you back. You’ll be prone to overreacting. Consider every angle of a situation to find the best way to negotiate your way to victory. Offering incentives or choosing to meet halfway is a good place to begin.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider how others feel before you make a move that will cause friction. Offering help will far outweigh criticism or trying to take over. Practical applications will result in getting things done and building your popularity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get involved in an adventure that will help you get to know someone better. Finding out how well you work with others will determine whether or not you want to head in a new direction. Honesty will be required.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stop worrying and do something if you feel you are being taken advantage of. Learn from past experiences to avoid ending up in a similar situation. Partnerships will suffer if you don’t find a compromise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get your feelings out in the open. Making a promise or commitment to someone who makes your life better and whom you want to spend more time with is encouraged. Alter the way you live to honor a promise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t feel the urge to spend on items you don’t need or to leave your money and possessions out in the open for all to see. Safety and protecting your assets will safeguard you from theft, loss and being duped by a fast-talker.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change will be necessary if you want to reach your destination. Size up your relationships with others and do what’s necessary in order to get what you want. Keep the peace and focus on the end results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Jump on the bandwagon. There will be plenty going on around you and the challenge to take part will also encourage you to make plans with someone you love. Plan a road trip or a mini-vacation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let the past ruin your plans. Stay on course and bring about changes at home that will make your life better. Satisfaction and contentment can be yours if you share emotions and plans for the future with someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll have to react quickly to counter a situation that can cost you emotionally. Getting along with friends, relatives and authority figures will be difficult. Stick to the facts and don’t make promises you’ll have trouble keeping. Lay low.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal gains can be made if you are disciplined and steadfast in your pursuit of happiness. Make changes by incorporating the people, places and things you enjoy from the past into your future plans. Follow your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Deal with changes that are forced on you willingly and turn whatever transpires into a winning situation. Look at the positives in any situation and you will find your way to personal, financial and emotional gains.