Horoscopes for Oct. 14

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will flare up when dealing with partnership issues. Whether it’s a personal or professional connection, disagreements are likely. Step back, be diplomatic and you will discover a peaceful way to move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Tie up loose ends before someone notices that you have fallen behind. It’s twice as difficult to move forward if you aren’t prepared. Dealing with institutions and government agencies will prove challenging. Don’t get angry; get busy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Check out all possibilities and discuss your options with experienced individuals. Question, negotiate and do your best not to fall into a trap that might jeopardize your reputation or financial future. Look at all your options before making a change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take one step at a time. Question anything that doesn’t appear to be clear or right. Don’t let pressure turn into a costly misunderstanding. Make your position clear and be prepared to move on. Avoid mind games.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mixing emotions and personal relationships with learning and getting ahead will leave you in an awkward position. Question the relationships you have with people who put demands on you, your time or your cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change in your financial standing will prompt you to make a residential or domestic change. Mixing business with pleasure can be fortuitous, but not if it entails reconnecting with people who have given you a hard time in the past.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look inward and you’ll discover what you can improve about the way you deal with your peers and superiors. Start by making personal changes that will alter the way you present who you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get together with people who have something to contribute to an idea you are trying to get off the ground. The suggestions made will help you mold the perfect plan. Personal upgrades and physical improvements are favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Give what you are trying to achieve your best shot and you will succeed. Your ability to manipulate situations and get others to see things your way will add to your personal happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your travel plans will face delays due to improper information or documentation. Stay focused on a job you are working on and put your own touch on how it turns out. Don’t allow an emotional incident to ruin your day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out the online job market and something will stand out as a new possibility. Update your resume to suit the direction you choose. Negotiate on your own behalf when dealing with financial, legal or contractual matters.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The key to your success will be to set your mind on an accomplishment. If you want to pursue love, improve your appearance or take on a new challenge. Stop procrastinating and start heading in that direction.