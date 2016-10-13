Horoscopes for Oct. 13

Happy Birthday: Look for ways to improve your life personally and professionally. Mental and physical updates will help you get ahead and feel good about the initiative you have taken. Settle any differences you have with others so that you can leave the past behind and get on with your life. Make your family and peers a priority.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Dealing with superiors or institutions will be difficult if you aren’t well-informed. Get your facts in order and be prepared to speak on your own behalf. If you want something, ask for it. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sharing with others will make your life easier. Working alongside people who share your concerns will bring about positive change. Romance is featured and will contribute to the lifestyle changes that make you happy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t feel the need to make a snap decision if you aren’t clear about the facts. It’s better to be safe than sorry, especially where money and your integrity are involved. It will be difficult to hide your feelings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A partnership or job offer will entice you. Speak up and negotiate on your behalf. A joint venture will give you the chance to present what you have to offer. Don’t be afraid to be different. Your uniqueness is an asset.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Money will come from an unusual source. Don’t leave anything to chance. Look for positive changes that will encourage you to use your skills. If force is required, it’s best to look for an alternative means of getting what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Socialize, network and form partnerships with people who are into the same things as you. There is strength in numbers, and sharing similar goals will make it easier to combat any obstacles that come your way. Romance is in the stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll have to decipher what’s actually happening before you try to offer solutions. Let the responses from others be your guide to the best way to handle the situations you face.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can make promising changes at home that will allow you greater freedom to explore new opportunities. A small home-based business will help you make ends meet. Romance is in the stars and will improve your personal life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home and make sure you have all your personal papers in order. Someone will try to dismantle your plans if you are too open about what you are trying to accomplish. Work hard and make precise preparations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your energy to accomplish things, not to complain. Stick to what you know. It’s best to check the facts and listen carefully to someone who can verify the information you receive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Learn as you go. Ask someone who can offer you something unique to contribute before you make a change that will influence your financial position. Protect your reputation when dealing with affairs of the heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Interact with people who are heading in a similar direction as you or who are trying to fix a concern that is troubling you. Not everyone will agree with you, but your input will offer food for thought.