Horoscopes for Oct. 12

Happy Birthday: Express your feelings and prepare to make changes this year. Socializing with people who share your sentiments and are trying to achieve similar goals will help to keep you on the right course. Refuse to let disgruntled individuals stand in your way. Make choices based on the results you want to get, not what others think or say.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go over contracts and financial documents carefully. Look for any mistakes or potential problems you come across and address them openly. Don’t leave it up to others to make decisions for you. Show strength as well as diplomacy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make your relationships with others a priority. Getting along with the people around you will influence how successful you will be in life and in business. Let your imagination and passion take you on a new adventure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will take advantage of you by using emotional manipulation. Focus on personal changes and presenting what you have to offer. Refuse to let anyone limit your chances to advance. Make changes instead of having them forced on you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It won’t be easy to get along with everyone. Gravitate toward the people who share your sentiments and you will find a way to accomplish something unique and satisfying. Romance will improve your personal life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Charm and diplomacy will be required if you want to get ahead as well as keep the peace at home. Use incentives to bring others around to your way of thinking. Using force will leave you in a precarious position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t worry about what others are doing or the changes going on around you. Accept the inevitable and continue down the path that works best for you. Your ability to get things done on time will be impressive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change to the way you treat people will give you the leverage you need. Offer incentives and you will get a lot in return. Diplomacy and discipline will help you bypass any troubles that may surface.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The changes you implement at home will make a difference to the way you move forward in the future. Learn from past experiences, and you will stabilize your situation. Love and romance are highlighted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Move forward with caution. Emotions will easily flare up, causing trouble with someone who wants to put the blame on you. Make positive changes to the way you take care of responsibilities and keep moving forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Accept the inevitable and find a way to make it work. Stay in touch with the people you trust and can count on for inside information. Rely on past experiences and be creative in the way you approach new people and proposals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look outside your immediate surroundings and you will find unique solutions to a problem that is plaguing you. Formulate your plans with precision and don’t indicate what you intend to do until the time is right.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your emotions lead the way. Express your feelings to someone you love and it will change your life emotionally, physically and financially. Love is in the stars and romance will improve your life.