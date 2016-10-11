Horoscopes for Oct. 11

Happy Birthday: Expand your interests and socialize. Interacting with others will increase your knowledge and encourage you to make life changes. Don’t allow frustrating situations to drag you down. Step out of your comfort zone and find a path that will help you keep moving in a positive direction. Let go of the past and move into the future.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make plans that include the people you trust. A networking function will result in good fortune and new opportunities. Do your best to keep the peace and to make your personal relationships work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Changes can be made if undertaken for the right reasons. If you act based on emotional instability, you won’t get very far. A calculated effort and follow-up will ensure that you get the results you are looking for.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your head above water when it comes to your professional position. Take care of your responsibilities before you opt to help someone else. Protect your assets and don’t offer to pay for someone else’s mistake.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t be fooled by flattery. Someone will try to manipulate you to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Opt to get out of the house and engage in something that will add to your skills, knowledge and future prospects.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will establish how you plan to move forward. Your interest in someone who is quite different than you is likely to end up costing you emotionally or financially.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A physical activity or competitive game will help relieve stress, allowing you to come up with an unusual but superb solution. Don’t worry about competition. Follow through with your plans before sharing them. Romance is highlighted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get together with your peers and collaborate with the people who are trying to reach a similar goal. Playtime with children or the people you find most stimulating will be rejuvenating and instrumental in improving your personal life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trouble will surface at home if you let emotional situations flare up. You are best to address issues and find solutions before it’s too late. Let your intuition guide you when dealing with personal matters and affairs of the heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stay focused on your professional goals. Don’t let arguments erupt due to people trying to convince you to take a path that doesn’t interest you. Follow your heart and pick up the knowledge required to make your dream come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen carefully but don’t believe everything you hear. Exaggeration will lead you to believe something that is unlikely to pan out the way you want. Trust in yourself and what you are capable of doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let a personal matter cost you professionally, financially or in matters of personal health. Weigh the pros and cons and do what needs to be done to ensure that you make progress. A settlement or contract looks promising.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make positive changes to your home, workplace and the way you live. You’ll get the help you need as well as some interesting suggestions that will motivate you to improve the way you look.