Horoscopes for Oct. 10

Happy Birthday: Recognize the changes going on around you. Being well-informed will ensure that you make the right choices. Not everyone will be pleased with the decisions you make, but you have to do what’s best for you. Take on a new adventure and explore the subjects that interest you. Mixing what you enjoy with how you earn your living is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can rely on your partner or those who owe you favors. Don’t hesitate to ask for help if it will help you get ahead or accomplish your goals. Bring about changes and take control of your future. Experience is priceless.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your aggressive, no-nonsense approach to life and business will grab attention. Coming up with an idea is only good if you are willing to turn your thoughts into action. Romance is on the rise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Retail temptations should be ignored. Save your money for something you really want or need. A change at work based on new skills you have acquired will lead to more cash. Hard work will pay off, and a partnership looks rewarding.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay in the background and refuse to get upset. Your focus should be on work and personal improvements as well as nurturing important relationships. Making a positive change at home will help you avoid an argument.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up and share your thoughts in order to start a dialogue that will raise important issues. Domestic matters will require immediate attention. Get an estimate or check into updates that will help cut your overhead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully or you could make a mistake. Don’t interpret good advice as criticism. Think about what’s expected of you and how you can be accommodating without jeopardizing your integrity. Romance will lead to uncertainty.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Show your feelings by offering understanding and affection, not by letting the little things bother you. Avoid arguments and keep the peace and you will find a way to navigate your way to a workable solution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination when it comes to making home improvements and doing thing that will please the people you live with and care about. Personal primping will lift your spirits and confidence. Romance is in the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get caught up in the melodrama going on around you. Stick to the truth and take the high road. Speak from the heart and lay your cards on the table. Your honesty and integrity will bring about positive changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get down; get moving. Focus on work and being responsible for your duties. Counter any negatives with positive talk about ways to make things better. Make romance a priority.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say what’s on your mind. You can make adjustments that will improve your emotional, physical or financial future. Your determination to making improvements will pay off if you let go of what’s holding you back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t divulge your next move. Clear up any potential problems before you share your intentions. A commitment to someone special will change your life in a good way, but put everything in place first to ensure your presentation is perfect.