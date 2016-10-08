Horoscopes for Oct. 8

Happy Birthday: A steady pace along with a well-thought-out plan will help you get ahead. Pressure at home due to emotional disagreements should fuel your ambition, not stifle it. Stay focused on yourself and what you want to accomplish, not what others do or say. Bring about change instead of letting someone compromise your plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect the unexpected and be prepared to deal with whatever comes your way with patience and control. Letting situations escalate will not lead to a win. Address any issues that arise before they have a chance to do serious damage.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let work-related stress ruin a day of fun with loved ones. Getting together with friends, family or your lover will encourage you to take the necessary steps to avoid the situations that are causing worry and making you miserable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): What you want will be costly if you don’t take precautions. You’ll face opposition and should consider aiming for what’s doable instead of falling short trying to reach the impossible. Choose to get along with others instead of disagreeing with them.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Conflicts will surface and are best dealt with diplomatically. It will be easy for a situation to turn into an irreversible problem if you aren’t willing to listen and work as a team player to find solutions that suit everyone involved.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for the flaws in anything that is proposed and you will avoid making a mistake that could take a long time to rectify. Listen carefully and formulate a plan that will help you take advantage of someone else’s mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Playtime can help eliminate stress if you get involved in something that requires both physical and emotional strength to succeed. Someone from a different background than you will help you see alternative choices that you haven’t considered in the past.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional issues will mount, leaving you in a precarious position. Find out what’s expected of you before you decide if you are up for the journey or would prefer to take a pass. Someone close to you will overreact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out the online job market and you’ll come across something that interests you. Find out what qualifications are needed and consider how you can revamp your resume. Don’t count on someone from your past to help you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home. Delays or problems while traveling will leave you exasperated. You can accomplish the most while working from home or by hosting a get-together that will boost your reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your emotions and feelings tucked away where no one can see. A private, protected approach will help you ward off anyone who is looking for a way to undermine you. Put greater emphasis on self-improvement and spending time with someone you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll put yourself in a vulnerable position if you let love and emotions take over when common sense and practicality are required. Avoid indulgence and put your time, effort and money into personal investments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t labor over someone who makes a fuss when you should be enjoying life. Choose to surround yourself with positive rather than negative people, and you will see how much better you do in all aspects of life. Romance is highlighted.