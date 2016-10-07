Horoscopes for Oct. 7

Happy Birthday: Take control and make decisions that will help you move forward. Stop putting up with situations that are not to your benefit. Assess what’s going on around you and prepare to bring about the changes that will allow you to follow your heart and pursue your dreams. Check out new job opportunities that allow you to use your skills differently. A change will do you good.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A problem will develop if you fight the establishment. Listen, observe and wait for the right time to make your move. Too many changes too fast will backfire. Know what you are getting in to and pay close attention to detail.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll pick up valuable information that will allow you to put your plans in place. Someone will question what you are doing, leading to an emotional situation that can be damaging if not handled properly. Choose your words wisely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll take two steps forward and one step back. Don’t feel like you have to rush. Time is on your side, and patience will lead to a much better end result. Listen to reason instead of letting your emotions take over.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t overlook any important details. Hands-on care will be required for any changes you want to make at home or in a relationship that is facing challenges. Make personal improvements rather than trying to change others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The changes you bring about today will set you up for advancement. Network and share your thoughts with someone who can influence your future. Learn from what you see and hear and make your decisions clear to everyone involved.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep busy and stay out of trouble. A challenge is best handled without letting your emotions get in the way. Look past your immediate situation and aim for a specific point in the future at which you can enjoy greater peace of mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Attending a reunion will give you plenty to think about. Incorporate changes that will give you an emotional boost. A trip will turn out to be educational as well as give you the push you need to move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel and communications will excite you. Make plans to do something unique with someone who comes from a different background than you. Sharing ideas will give you the chance to explore new possibilities. Romance is highlighted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make changes based on what works best for you. Alter your living arrangements or make a move that will promote better opportunities. Rely on your emotions to help you make a choice that will have long-term effects.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Observe the changes going on around you, and source out who is behind what has transpired. Knowing where you stand will make it much easier to face a difficult situation. Don’t give in; give back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen attentively, but don’t give in to someone who is playing emotional games with you. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place and don’t feel the need to bail out others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mix and mingle, share your thoughts, and make connections that will help you reach your goals. A promise to someone you love will lead to a bright future. Cut your losses by making good choices and streamlining your costs to fit future plans.