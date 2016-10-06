Horoscopes for Oct. 6

Happy Birthday: You will gain through observation and listening to good advice that will encourage you to make alterations to the way you live. Opportunities are available, but only if you stop procrastinating and make things happen. Use your imagination and turn something you enjoy doing into a moneymaking venture. Problems at home will escalate if you overreact or overspend.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your dreams come true. Don’t let anyone stand in your way or take credit for something you do. It’s up to you to claim your position and to collect the rewards. A meeting or encounter will be enlightening.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making a change will excite you, but before you begin, check your finances to ensure you can afford to finish what you start. A promise someone makes isn’t likely to be fulfilled, leaving you with an unfinished task.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for ways to improve your life and you will be able to make worthwhile changes that encourage growth and stability. Share your feelings if it will help you find common ground with someone who can affect your future prospects.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Mixing business with pleasure or leaving jobs undone at home due to responsibilities at work will lead to trouble with a partner or loved one. Try to keep the peace by offering an incentive that is hard to refuse.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take control and proceed with your plans. Investigate the possibilities, but don’t make a commitment based on big talk or empty promises. Consider what’s doable and what isn’t before you take on something new.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t be confused by the uncertainty someone shows when discussing personal or emotional matters. Problems at home will mount if you let someone dump responsibilities on you or make demands that are unreasonable. Make physical changes to boost your confidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll make a difference to someone who has legitimate concerns about what’s happening in your community or family. Suggest alternatives based on past experiences. Make your position and your decisions clear. Try to avoid arguments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make personal changes that will raise your confidence and add to your comfort and convenience at home. Designating a space that you can work in comfortably will boost your morale and enthusiasm. Personal gains are featured.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will surface, giving you reason to wonder if everyone around you is being honest. Trust in what you do and refuse to give control to someone who may not do things your way. Take on a challenge and play to win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t trust anyone who uses emotional tactics to get you to change your mind. Stick to proven facts and you will achieve what you set out to do. Demonstrate how passionate you are regarding your actions and beliefs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t give in to someone who is setting you up or trying to take over. Make your move and do things your own way. No one knows better than you what you need in your life to make you feel happy and satisfied.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Trouble will surface if you haven’t done everything according to the rules. Be prepared to make the necessary changes without a fuss and you will get back on track quickly. There is no point in fighting a losing battle.