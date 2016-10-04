Pets of the week for Oct. 4, 2016

HONEY is a 5-year-old white and apricot-colored Australian shepherd-Alaskan husky mix available for adoption through Animal Allies in Duluth, 4006 Airport Road. She enjoys being showered with love and attention but needs a home with older children who would understand that she needs her personal space. This energetic, friendly girl loves to play and knows basic commands.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

SNICKERS is a 10-year-old black and white male Shih Tzu available for adoption from Contented Critters Shelter in Makinen. Snickers came to the shelter after his owner was placed in a nursing home. Snickers is housebroken, loves everyone, gets along with all the other dogs and is very healthy.

If you would like more information or would like to meet Snickers, contact Contented Critters Shelter in Makinen by calling (218) 638-2153, visit contentedcritters.org or petfinders.com/shelter/mn11.html or email girfish@gmail.com

