Horoscopes for Oct. 4

Happy Birthday: Logic and patience will be required. You’ll be tempted to overstep boundaries when dealing with partners and spending on things you don’t really need. It will be difficult to say “no” to masterful manipulators this year, but being gullible will be costly and create problems between you and your family members and colleagues. Common sense must take precedence over desire.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Let your practicality take over when dealing with money matters, settlements or your health. A quick fix will only mask whatever problems you face. Go the distance by sticking to the methods that have proven to work for you in the past.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speak freely about your plans and you will find out quickly who is going to help and who isn’t. A short trip or a search for information that will help you move forward without a glitch will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Rely on your past performance to drum up support now. Don’t be too shy to present your achievements to others. Integrate what you have been successful doing into something else you want to pursue. Shoot high and take what’s offered.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Initiate a change at home that will improve your life. Stay within your budget and avoid an altercation with someone who is not in favor of the changes you want to make. Once completed, the reaction will be positive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a short trip or get together with people who can offer you information that will help you make progressive vocational moves. Problems at home will wear you down if you aren’t able to say no.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting together with someone who will challenge you to be your best will encourage you to bring about the changes that can improve your relationships. Try something new for a change.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more time, effort and imagination into your job. Check out what’s required to get the position you want. Signing up for a course or apprenticeship will encourage you to pursue your goal. You’ll find success if you never give up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A little charm and a passionate approach to what you believe in will win you favors and help you reach your goals. Implement the changes that will help you succeed, and celebrate your victory with someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you expand your interests, your knowledge will become a valuable commodity among your peers. Someone will use unorthodox methods to try to outmaneuver you. Don’t share secrets or you’ll end up having to defend your reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A financial deal or contract can be negotiated and put to rest. You’ll come out on top as long as you don’t let last-minute changes alter your course or change your mind. Trust in yourself and follow through.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Strive for excellence at work and when taking care of your personal health and wealth. Show discipline and be courageous. You’ve never been one to follow the crowd, so why start now? Do whatever it takes to improve your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your ideas and you will be offered suggestions that will give you the freedom you need to reach your goals. Taking good care of your health and finances will result in positive gains and looking your best.