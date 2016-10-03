Horoscopes for Oct. 3

Happy Birthday: Keeping up with all the changes going on around you will be a chore. Show discipline and do your best. It will be easy to lose control if you let anger set in or give in to the pressure or bullying that develops. Don’t be afraid to do things differently. Your versatility will keep others guessing and help you avoid interference.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an open mind, but don’t neglect to see the pitfalls in other people’s suggestions. Being responsible for your actions will help you move in the right direction. Keep an eye on the big picture, but take baby steps.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Express your feelings openly and follow through by taking action. You can improve your relationships with others through honesty, asking for help and offering incentives. Romance will improve your personal life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for a reasonable opportunity. A pie-in-the-sky idea will not turn out as planned. Be smart and willing to do the legwork required to get the results you want. Don’t expect a free pass or a handout.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A personal change will do you good. Altering your image or venturing down a new path in life will give you the boost you need to complete your mission. Romance is on the rise and will brighten your day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone use emotional manipulation in order to take advantage of your generosity. A disciplined attitude will help you bypass a difficult situation at home. A professional change looks promising.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A physical change will boost your morale and get you geared up to make positive changes to the way you move forward. Look for a unique way to use your skills and you will come up with a moneymaking alternative.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll be prone to extravagance, indulgence and giving in to temptation. Think hard before you agree to something that will cause problems with someone you work with. Keeping the peace will be in your best interest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find a way to use your natural talents to command attention and draw interest to what you have to offer. Use your imagination and work with people who have something to contribute, and then see what transpires. Romance is highlighted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will try to compromise you if you share too much information about your plans. Focus on making the changes that you can implement without interference. Once they are completed, you’ll be free to promote your accomplishments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unusual opportunity will develop that can change your current professional or financial direction. Express your feelings to someone you love and it will encourage you to make future plans for two.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your responsibilities. Evaluate personal finances and set a budget that will help you save for something special. Positive changes will only occur if you instigate what you want to see happen. Don’t get angry; get moving.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the risk factor of your plans. Luck is in your corner, and with a little prying, you will discover a winning situation that will help you get ahead. Romance is highlighted and will accompany a celebration you attend.