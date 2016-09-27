Pets of the week for Sept. 27, 2016

TEDO is an 8-year-old black and brown Labrador-beagle mix who is available for adoption through Animal Allies in Duluth, 4006 Airport Road. He came to the shelter from a previous home. Tedo is the friendliest of fellows who appreciates attention more than ever. He enjoys time outside and hopes to find a home where he can spend his free time running around.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

MOLLY is a very pretty blue-gray Mini Lop, who’s not so mini as she’s a regular-sized rabbit, available for adoption through Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. Molly is very sweet. She was given up by her family as she gets nervous around young children. Molly is a young adult, very clean, spayed, uses her litterbox and loves all kinds of rabbit food. If you are a single adult or a family with older children looking for an indoor-only bunny, Molly is for you. She would really thrive in a quiet home where she can relax.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. If you are interested in adopting Molly, call (218) 576-8534, email petsitter99@yahoo.com or visit warmfuzzies.petfinder.com for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call: