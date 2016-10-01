Horoscopes for Oct. 1

Happy Birthday: Be careful what you wish for. Making assumptions or expecting things to unfold according to plan will leave you scrambling. Consider all possibilities and leave no room for error. Moving too quickly will result in criticism as well as emotional and financial setbacks. Time is on your side, so follow your own pace and do things according to the rules.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t overreact to pressure or someone trying to make you look bad. Remaining calm and offering solutions will put you in a good position to help bring about positive changes. Show wisdom and courage, not anger.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. A sudden turn of events will surface due to an emotional disagreement. Listen and observe, but don’t say anything that may be held against you. Time is on your side.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional incident will end up costing you financially. Anger will not solve any problems or opposition you face. Be smart and refuse to let anyone talk you into contributing to something that doesn’t benefit you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try not to overreact to situations that involve partnerships. Only get involved in a joint venture if you are willing to take an equal part in the work. An unwanted change will happen if you aren’t willing to compromise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Interact with the people you know and trust. The information you gather will help you make a decision regarding the changes you want to make to your personal life. Don’t fold under pressure. Do what’s best for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Memories will surface, helping you deal with a tricky situation and giving you a much better view of the possibilities that are within your reach. A short trip will help you reconnect with someone you miss.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You crave change, but not everyone who is influenced by your choices will be in agreement with what you want to do. Make adjustments to your plans that will offer incentives to those you need on board.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bullying can be expected if you aren’t precise about what you want. Someone will use emotional manipulation to persuade you to do things differently. Don’t give in when you know you should stick to your original plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If someone from your past tries to interfere in your business, push back. You can come out on top if you are diligent and detailed about your work. Don’t overspend or you will face criticism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use the power of communication to get people on board to help you achieve your goals. You will discover something unusual about someone you love. Take your findings as a positive, not a negative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Try to turn a difficulty you are having with someone into a workable situation. Using reverse psychology and a playful attitude will help you bring about the changes you have wanted to implement for some time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will stifle your plans and your enthusiasm if you don’t abide by the demands being put on you. Weigh the pros and cons, and if you feel you are being used, rethink your strategy and do your own thing.