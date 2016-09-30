Horoscopes for Sept. 30

Happy Birthday: View your position honestly. Accepting the inevitable will help you move forward. Gravitate toward pastimes that are compatible with the way you feel and which bring you the support you need in order to thrive professionally. Divert any negativity that is directed at you by offering positive solutions and refusing to get involved in an unnecessary scrimmage.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t get angry; get busy. Taking control and doing what needs to be done without making a fuss will be far more satisfying than stewing over things and letting them get to you. Choose compassion over being mean-spirited.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll face opposition if you are too boisterous about what you can do. Someone will put pressure on you to live up to your promises. Look for a clever way to improve your efficiency and you’ll bypass criticism. Update your appearance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at your options and put your skills to work. Networking will help you find out what everyone else is up to, allowing you to tweak your skills to fit the current job market. A presentation will help you get ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep a low profile. Work on self-improvement, not trying to change others. A new interest will capture your attention. Throw yourself into learning and honing new skills. A romantic gesture or offering a compromise will help improve a personal relationship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t agree to do something without doing the research first. Take care of your health by making positive changes to your eating and exercise habits as well as easing stressful situations by learning to say “no.”

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll question what you are doing. The choices you’ve made will leave you wondering about what could have been. Rely on your own sense of practicality to help see you through the challenges you are facing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll face opposition at home if you are too vocal about the way you feel. Take time to sort through the pros and cons of a complicated situation, and look for a suitable solution before you get into a debate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone will take advantage of you if you let your emotions get tangled up in a money matter. You can offer suggestions, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistakes. Put your money, time and effort into home and personal improvements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get a grip on the difficult tasks before you. Someone will toy with your feelings. Keep your personal and business lives separate. Focus on your goals and get your work out of the way before engaging in personal activities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let a controversial situation tie up your time or cost you emotionally or financially. Someone will want more than you are willing to give. Offer an incentive, but not more money. Romance is highlighted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dig deep and you’ll discover a way to increase your assets. Signing contracts, negotiating fees and making an offer will help you forge ahead and could set the stage for financial gains and a higher profile.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll face opposition and controversy when dealing with work-related matters. Don’t give anyone the edge by sharing information that can be twisted to make you look bad. Protect your reputation and your position. Trust in yourself.