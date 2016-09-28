Horoscopes for Sept. 28

Happy Birthday: Look for a unique way to get things done and to bring about positive changes at home and to the way you take care of business. Show what you have to offer and express your concerns and reasons for wanting to move in the direction you are heading. Preparation and presentation will make a difference.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t feel pressured to take on the impossible. Gauge the possibilities and only offer what’s realistic. It’s better to offer less and do more than to offer more and fall short. Try to live up to your expectations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Plan an outing or trip that will broaden your outlook and give you an advantage over any competition you face. An open mind and curious attitude will help you gather important details. Romance is highlighted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Children, relatives and friends will challenge your boundaries. Stand your ground and use ingenuity to get others to see things your way. An incentive coupled with a compliment will help you get your way. Don’t overspend.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your life simple and affordable. If you take on too much or make promises that aren’t financially sound, you will face opposition at home. Work on personal improvements and getting along with the people you care about most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Rediscover, update and follow trends that will help you stay on top of the changes going on around you. Professional advancement will depend on continuous education and mastering new skills. Learn as you go and you won’t fall behind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your feelings and you will be able to put an end to a situation that has been bothering you. Your practical outlook will spark interest in someone you least expect. Don’t be afraid to do things differently.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone will come to your aid. Listen to the voice of experience and make the changes suggested. Don’t overspend or overindulge to fill an emotional void. Fix whatever is wrong instead of masking the problem with unnecessary items.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your insight, vision and sense of practicality to get things done on time and according to your strategy. Refuse to let anyone lure you off course. Someone may be threatened by your precision and skills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let your emotions interfere with what you have to achieve today. Preparation will give you the confidence to dismiss anyone who is trying to lead you astray. Initiate change instead of having it forced on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to what you know. Negotiate contracts and legal matters on your own behalf. Set high standards and don’t let anyone deter you from reaching your goals. Do things differently if it will lead to greater success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Deal with money, legal and health matters calmly. If you let your anger mount, you will end up looking bad and not gaining any ground. Look at the big picture and consider what you can give up to get what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Form a partnership with someone you enjoy doing things with. Whether it’s a business or personal partnership, the joint effort will bring about positive results. Money matters will improve if you can find a way to cut your overhead.