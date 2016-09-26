Horoscopes for Sept. 26

Happy Birthday: Show compassion and kindness to others. Your desire to step up and make a difference will help you persuade others to do things your way. Use similar tactics at home when faced with controversy. Honesty and sensitivity will result in added respect and the confidence you need to advance in life. Move forward with pride.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn from past experience and turn that knowledge into something that will help you excel. Show passion in what you do and offer help to those in need. Brighten someone’s day and it will revitalize your spirit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Voice your opinions, but don’t bring your emotions into the mix. If you rely on facts, you will sway more people to see things your way. A pick-me-up will improve your attitude. A trendy new look will be well received.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on making improvements at home. Listen to complaints and do your best to meet the needs of the people you love. A social event will lead to greater personal stability. Use your talents in an unusual way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn from watching others. Your peers have more to offer than you realize. Don’t be afraid to do things in your own unique way. Make a positive change to the way you present what you do and how you look.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore new possibilities and network with people who share your interest in bringing about positive change. Don’t take an emotional risk. Finishing what you start and keeping promises will help you avoid insult, injury or having your ego deflated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Work toward building a better relationship with the people who influence your life the most. Having a practical and helpful attitude will encourage you to find common ground. A personal situation will improve if you are patient.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get together with people from your past, but don’t be too quick to share your current status, position or plans. Gather information and you’ll discover whether your associates are a good fit for helping you attain your goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Planning and preparation will make a difference to the way things unfold today. Don’t let an emotional matter stop you from giving your very best. Stress is best dealt with by keeping busy and striving to meet your expectations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Offering to help others is thoughtful, but can also be dissatisfying if you don’t receive the appreciation that you deserve. It’s OK to take a moment to take care of your needs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional matter can turn into a costly affair if you don’t know how to say “no.” It’s best to be blunt and voice your opinion when dealing with joint ventures. Good fortune will come from showing restraint.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the big picture and revise your personal papers and financial statements to fit your lifestyle and future direction. An unorthodox medical practice is best researched before you take a risk with your health.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will help you make personal adjustments that will help free up your time. A new look based on a healthier lifestyle will attract attention and build your confidence. A progressive approach to personal finances will pay off.