Pets of the week for Sept. 20, 2016
CALLIE is a 14-year-old short-haired brown tabby-calico cross available for adoption through Animal Allies in Duluth, 4006 Airport Road. Callie adores attention and would love to be your best friend who cuddles up with you on the couch after a long day. She loves pets on her chin and her shoulders. Callie is looking for a home without other pets or children so she can soak up all the love.
An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-2110 or visit animalallies.net for more information.
WYNONA is a beautiful 12-year-old purebred golden retriever who was found as a stray and is now available for adoption through Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota Inc. Her temperament is relaxed and calm. She has no anxieties or resource-guarding. Wynona does great with children, is good with cats and loves to play with other dogs. She loves taking walks and does well on a leash.
If you would like to learn more about Wynona, call (952) 946-8070 or visit ragom.org.
To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:
Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org
Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org
Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org
Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com
Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806
Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org
Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html
Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com
Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com
Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900
Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org
Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com