Pets of the week for Sept. 20, 2016

CALLIE is a 14-year-old short-haired brown tabby-calico cross available for adoption through Animal Allies in Duluth, 4006 Airport Road. Callie adores attention and would love to be your best friend who cuddles up with you on the couch after a long day. She loves pets on her chin and her shoulders. Callie is looking for a home without other pets or children so she can soak up all the love.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-2110 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

WYNONA is a beautiful 12-year-old purebred golden retriever who was found as a stray and is now available for adoption through Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota Inc. Her temperament is relaxed and calm. She has no anxieties or resource-guarding. Wynona does great with children, is good with cats and loves to play with other dogs. She loves taking walks and does well on a leash.

If you would like to learn more about Wynona, call (952) 946-8070 or visit ragom.org.

