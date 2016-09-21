Horoscopes for Sept. 21

Happy Birthday: Evaluate situations before you let your emotions take over, causing you to make assumptions and act out of character. Bide your time and let situations unfold naturally, and you will come out on top. Positive changes at home can be made if you use your imagination and do some of the labor yourself instead of hiring a contractor.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take on a physical challenge that will help build your confidence and encourage you to look and feel great. A commitment can be made that will improve your financial situation. If you love someone, be sure to let him or her know.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Traveling for business or knowledge will pay off. Your ability to share your ideas and convince others to support your actions will encourage positive changes that will benefit you and those who have assisted you on your journey.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will surface, and arguments will take over if you aren't careful about how you address sensitive issues. Don't limit what you can do by saying something you'll regret. Be diplomatic and offer fair solutions. Choose affection over discord.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Express your thoughts and feelings, and share your ideas and plans for the future. Partnerships will make a difference, so take care of any situations that could develop into a problem. Avoid taking any impulsive actions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The information you pick up will help you get ahead. An unexpected turn of events will be to your benefit. An opportunity will come through someone you have worked with in the past. Romance will improve your day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions hidden to avoid an altercation. If you don't agree with someone, opt to do your own thing. It's important not to follow the crowd if you feel it isn't right for you. Problems with elders will require time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Search for a place or destination that will spark your imagination and encourage you to bring new ideas and vitality to the way you look, the things you do and your personal connection with someone you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A proposition will turn out to be a disappointment. Don't believe everything you hear or let your emotions lead to loss. Do things that will help you, not someone who is trying to take advantage of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will intensify if you have been evading issues. If you want to make changes, speak up and get approval from anyone your choices will affect. Once the coast is clear, you will feel better and be able to advance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hang on to your cash and try not to let anyone guilt you into something that you don't want to do. Uncertainty will set in if you start to question your beliefs or are tempted to change your standards.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Home improvements will pay off, but before you start making changes, set a budget and stick to it. Someone will get angry if you put too much onus on helping others instead of helping out at home. A romantic gesture will help.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your intuition will guide you in matters pertaining to home and family. You'll be able to judge situations fairly and offer help that is appreciated. Use your wisdom, knowledge and expertise, and you will make a difference.