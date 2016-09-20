Horoscopes for Sept. 20

Happy Birthday: Learn from experience. Ask questions and speak openly about the way you feel and what you want to see happen. Short trips, spending time with family and getting together with old friends are all highlighted. A home improvement project will raise your standard of living and ease your stress. Don't expect everyone to be happy with the choices you make.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Check personal financial papers and consider the best way to save. Travel, joint ventures and finding common ground with someone you love will help you bring about positive changes. A practical career move can be made.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Step up and take over. Show your strengths and proceed to the finish line. Putting a little force behind your plans will help you establish your position. Communication will ensure that everyone you summon to help will do a good job.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't go halfway when finishing what you start will ensure that your reputation continues to thrive. It's important to go through the physical motions to get things up and running properly. Face your challenges head-on.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't let a personal relationship mess with your emotions. Focus on what you can do to improve your home and domestic relationships. Talks will help you find solutions. Use compassion and persuasion to improve family ties.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll face added stress if you let the little things bother you. Instead of wasting time worrying, check out your options and connect with people who can offer a different perspective on what's happening. Romance and physical activity are encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A business trip, meeting or taking a course that will put you in touch with people who share your concerns is encouraged. Don't make purchases that are superficial or unnecessary. Spend on knowledge, not appearance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put time, effort and money into your home and family to avoid complaints. Think big, but don't go over budget. A realistic approach to how you handle your finances will leave you with plenty left over for a romantic getaway.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You've got the knowledge and mindset of a leader, so don't hesitate to put your ideas into play. You can make a difference within an organization you care about. An unexpected change will end up being beneficial.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't lose sight of what you have been asked to do. Your success will depend on your ability to get things done without wasting time. A change at home will help to improve an important relationship with someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get out and socialize or network with people who can motivate and inspire you to try new things. Your drive and determination will help you find unique ways to turn an idea you have into a profitable venture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Communication is best handled with care. Someone will be offended if you aren't diplomatic about how you present your thoughts. Offering incentives will help you get what you want. Romance will help you ease your stress.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your health. Added stress will be caused by emotional issues that result from a lack of communication. Face problems head-on and do your best to find solutions that suit everyone's needs.