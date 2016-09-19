Horoscopes for Sept. 19

Happy Birthday: Let your intuition guide you where money, health and legal issues are concerned. Staying on top of your responsibilities will free up your time, allowing you to explore some of the alterations you want to incorporate into your life. Take the initiative and do your best to upgrade your standard of living.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change can be good if brought about the right way and for the right reasons. Work alongside the person your choices will affect the most. A short trip will turn into a worthwhile experience. Romance is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Say what's on your mind and you'll feel at ease moving forward. It's up to you to make the moves that will position you for success. Don't wait for someone else to go first. Do your best to be a good leader.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An offer will not be as good as you think. Consider how you can move forward on your own. A change in the way you appear to others will benefit you professionally. Strive for perfection.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't follow the crowd. Someone will use emotional manipulation to talk you into making a donation or trying a new product that promises the impossible. Stick close to home and pay attention to the people you trust.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change in the way you do things at home or at work will make a difference to the way others view you. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone special. Make an effort to get physically fit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on what's important to you. Use your persuasive charm to get others to see things your way. Learn from past experiences. Don't argue when reason and diplomacy will give you the edge you need to make things happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate and learn as you go. Opportunities are apparent if you are willing to make physical changes to the way you live. An important relationship will be rejuvenated if you participate in couples' events and activities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust your judgment when it comes to helping others. Your dedicated sense of justice will help you remain centered and in control of whatever you take on. Your creative imagination will lead to positive solutions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Just when you think you have everything under control, something will change and you'll have to start all over again. It's better to be safe than sorry. Do your own fact-finding. Someone will aim to confuse you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your life simple and your dealings with others precise and to the point. Focus on your personal finances and emotional well-being. Home improvements will add to your comfort and ease your stress. Avoid unpredictable people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let your emotions sway you. Stick to the practical solutions that will encourage you to make positive changes within your budget. You can gain ground if you work relentlessly toward the goals you set. Personal improvements are encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional blackmail will leave you bewildered. Ask questions before you give in to pressure. Someone may not have your best interests at heart. Protect against being taken advantage of, and take care of your own needs first.