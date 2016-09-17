Horoscopes for Sept. 17

Happy Birthday: Look at the big picture, but be careful not to take on more than you can handle. Staying focused will be difficult if you let your emotions take over. You can’t save the world, but you can make a difference. Don’t get angry; get busy doing what you can to make your life and your community better.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take on a challenge and you will show everyone how competent you are. Emotional persuasion will pay off. Negotiate on your own behalf, but be willing to offer incentives as well. Use love and affection, not pressure or aggression.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let anyone pressure you. A plan of yours will be met with resistance. Use your intelligence and maturity to outmaneuver anyone who tries to goad you into a debate. Only make promises you know you will be able to keep.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust in your ability to get things done. Enforce the changes that will show your willingness to move forward. Make romance a priority and commit to a future that you feel will allow you to grow.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t wait for others to act first. Be innovative and experiment with your ideas. Trial and error will help you hone your skills and lead to greater opportunities. Don’t let your emotions overrule your intelligence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Express your likes and dislikes and find out where you stand. Regardless of what happens, you will land on your feet and be able to redesign your plans to fit your situation. Altering a partnership will turn out to be beneficial.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Revisit past dilemmas and you will recognize a pattern in the way you are doing things. Don’t feel the need to make drastic alterations. Simplicity and moderation is all that’s required. Be honest about what you can and cannot do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An open mind will help you bring about positive changes. Think matters through carefully and make a change based on what you want to do next. Branch out and you’ll find a way to utilize your skills uniquely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Recognize what you want and go after it wholeheartedly. You can talk your way into a deal that will enable you to implement creative changes at home. Set priorities and stick to your game plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t stir up trouble among friends or relatives or you will be charged with meddling. Take pride in your home and bring about the changes that will make you feel comfortable. Avoid travel and don’t make assumptions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get bogged down with responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Delegate odd jobs to the people who are putting demands on your time. Efficiency will be your ticket to getting everything done. Save time for a little relaxation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have to ask for clarification if someone is being evasive. Don’t put your money behind someone else’s ideas when you should be bankrolling your own. Enthusiasm and hard work will help you excel. Romance is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay focused on what you can learn and how you can bring about favorable changes. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or information to guide you in a direction that offers spiritual growth and the ability to earn more.