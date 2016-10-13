Klapmeier-led aviation company in line to get IRRRB loan

IRRRB staff members have asked the agency's board to approve the loan to ACC Manufacturing Inc., which makes composite parts for its parent company, One Aviation.

The board, which will meet Monday in Eveleth, also is being asked to approve another $293,000 to the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority for improvements at the ACC site.

The money will buy an existing hangar at the airport to house about 20 employees of ACC, said state Rep. Tom Anzelc, DFL-Balsam Township, who is IRRRB board chairman.

The company eventually would relocate to a larger facility at the airport as part of a $9 million project.

One Aviation is the parent company of the firms producing the Eclipse jet in New Mexico and also hoping to produce the Kestrel turboprop aircraft. One Aviation is headed by Alan Klapmeier, the former Duluth aircraft executive who co-founded Cirrus Aircraft.

"We're hoping this will be Phase One of a much larger project that will lead to the manufacture of the entire airplane in Grand Rapids," Anzelc said.

The parts made in Grand Rapids would be used in the Eclipse jet, which is already in production in New Mexico, said Mark Phillips, IRRRB director. But Phillips agreed that the long-term goal is to see One Aviation build their Kestrel plant at Grand Rapids as well.

"This is a specific, standalone deal to supply the Eclipse," Phillips said. "No one is hiding the fact we'd like to someday see them build the Kestrel on the Iron Range. But this project isn't tied to that."

Klapmeier originally planned to build the Kestrel in Brunswick, Maine, where it appears the company now has a parts facility. He then vowed in 2012 to assemble the Kestrel in Superior, where the company is based, and received promises of economic development money from the state of Wisconsin and local agencies — some $40 million in loans, grants, tax breaks and credits. The company said it would create up to 600 jobs at the plant in Superior's industrial park, with Gov. Scott Walker praising the project as part of his effort to create jobs in the state.

The company has about 30 employees in Superior. But progress toward any plant construction has been slow, with Klapmeier blaming state economic development officials for muddying the project. State officials countered that Kestrel couldn't secure private equity to start work.

"We've made no decision as to where we will finally build the Kestrel," Klapmeier told the Superior Telegram in January. Company officials told the Telegram on Thursday that there has been no change in that status.

The Kestrel plane doesn't yet have Federal Aviation Administration certification to begin production or sales.

Klapmeier did not respond to a News Tribune request Thursday to talk about the Grand Rapids project.

Anzelc said the Grand Rapids project has been well-vetted, noting Klapmeier began meeting with Iron Range officials more than a year ago at the Capitol in St. Paul.

"It's a very complex project. It's not fully an IRRRB deal. Grand Rapids is taking the lead and we are essentially helping them out. We're a partner. There will be other partners," Anzelc said. "This has been a slow, deliberate process. It's been a long time unfolding."

In addition to Klapmeier as CEO, One Aviation lists Ken Ross as president, Ed Underwood as CFO and Steve Serfling, a Deer River native, as executive vice president.

The Eclipse 500 is a small six-seat business jet in the works since the mid-2000s. The Albuquerque-based company started fast but entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2008 and was liquidated in 2009 before being reformed as Eclipse Aerospace, which merged with Klapmeier's Kestrel Aircraft to form One Aviation in April, 2015.

The Kestrel 350 is an all-composite, single-engine turboprop aircraft in the works for several years. It is planned to carry up to eight people at high speed over long distances and designed to be "far more versatile" than jet aircraft "burn less fuel, and be able to maintain approach speeds at large busy airports yet land on short, grass or gravel strips," according to the company's website.

Klapmeier has had an ongoing feud with Duluth-based Cirrus, which he co-founded with his brother, Dale, since leaving the company in 2009; a legal dispute about expenses stemming from a lawsuit filed against Cirrus and initially won by Klapmeier — but then overturned on appeal — is now being decided by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

