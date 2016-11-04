Interlake Steamship boss hails 'end of steam era'

Barker gave the keynote speech at Friday's kickoff of Gales of November, the 29th annual fundraiser for the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association.

His talk focused on how Great Lakes fleets are getting repowered, moving from steam to diesel, heavy oil or even liquid natural gas.

"It is the end of the steam era," Barker said. "We're not sitting still. All the fleets are focusing on making sure we have a viable fleet for the future."

Interlake, based in Ohio, has repowered much of its fleet, most recently the Herbert C. Jackson at Superior's Fraser Shipyards over the past year. The Jackson launched for sea trials in September following some delays, tied in part to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation into reports of workers being overexposed to lead during the project.

On Friday, Barker detailed how each ship's repowering presented its own challenge, and why the company likes heavy oil as a fuel source.

"It comes in dirty but leaves cleaner than diesel," thanks to exhaust gas scrubbers, he said.

The company was ready to commit to liquid natural gas before that plan "fell apart," Barker said, and he's glad the company went the way it did.

Answering critics who say shipping remains dirty while other modes of transport are becoming more efficient, Barker said rushing technology is risky because there's more at stake on the water — if something goes wrong there won't immediately be someone to help.

"It's very easy to say the industry is moving slow, but we operate in a different world than a highway or train tracks," he said.

Repowering is a costly decision that has to balance up-front expenditures with long-term costs, but with regulations on emissions closing in, the company had to make a choice — and with the successful repowering of the Lee A. Tregurtha in 2006, it was an easy choice.

"This is a lot of new technology, and we've all had to adapt to it pretty quick," Barker said. "It's been a big culture change."

The Gales of November event continues all day Saturday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Find more information at lsmma.com.