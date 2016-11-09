S&P 500 futures pared losses by more than half as Trump struck a conciliatory tone when he took the stage at his Manhattan headquarters in the wake of the victory. He began by thanking Clinton for her many years in public service.

"His victory speech helped turn markets a bit," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wis.

"He sounded conciliatory and didn't bring up tariffs or the wall, which were probably two of the market's biggest concerns."

Trump campaigned strongly on taxing imports from Mexico and China and building a wall on the southern border for which Mexico would pay.

Through the night, financial markets reacted violently as the results beat the polls and closed Clinton's path to victory. The S&P futures slid 5 percent and hit a limit down, meaning the contract could not trade lower, only sideways or up. Dow Industrials futures briefly fell 800 points.

Republicans also maintained their majorities in both chambers of Congress, enabling the party to reshape Washington with two years of "unified" government.

Wall Street is typically seen as preferring gridlock, or shared control of the White House and Congress, than a sweep of both Congress houses and the presidency.

The Mexican peso slumped versus the U.S. currency to a historic low above 20 per dollar. The peso fell as much as 12 percent versus the greenback and was recently down 7.7 percent at 19.85.

The sharp moves in various financial assets were reminiscent of the sharp downturn suffered by markets after Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union, known as Brexit, which markets misread. S&P e-minis fell 5.7 percent over the two sessions following the vote, but the decline proved a buying opportunity as futures regained their pre-Brexit level within 10 sessions.

"It may prove to be, ultimately, a buying opportunity if the downdraft is severe enough but I don’t expect markets will bounce back quickly either, so you might have to wait awhile to be rewarded," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.

"Eventually markets, as they normally do historically, adjust but this time it may take a little longer to for that process to unfold."

While stocks fell, traditional safe havens such as gold and U.S. Treasuries rose as investors avoided risk. The U.S. dollar index was off 0.3 percent after falling as much as 2 percent overnight while gold was up 2.1 percent after climbing as much as 4.9 percent.