Chippewa files antitrust suit against Cleveland Cliffs

In a 57-page complaint filed in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, Chippewa claims Cliffs has committed "tortious interference with plaintiff's contractual and business relations in violation of Minnesota law, violation of antitrust laws'' under the Sherman Act and that Cliffs is guilty of "civil conspiracy" against Chippewa's business efforts.

The complaint says Cliffs also has threatened contractors and attempted to coerce them to stop working on Chippewa's Nashwauk project.

The suit asks federal Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon to file an immediate injunction against Cliffs from meddling in Chippewa's Minnesota projects and to award Chippewa compensatory and punitive damages already incurred.

Patricia Persico, Cliffs' director of corporate communications, said the company will not comment on pending legal matters.

But Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves has made no secret that he wants control of the rich deposit of taconite iron ore at the Nashwauk location of the now half-built mine and processing center left idle and bankrupt by Essar Steel Minnesota since 2015. That ore is considered the perfect type to process into taconite concentrate and then into directly reduced iron — a feedstock for electric arc steel mills — a market that Minnesota mines so far have been unable to serve.

Goncalves has gone as far as lobbying Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton to withhold state mineral rights from Chippewa, and instead give them to Cliffs, a move that would scuttle Chippewa's efforts to revive the Nashwauk project.

But Cliffs failed to submit a formal bankruptcy bid for the Essar project, and Chippewa, founded by healthcare billionaire Tom Clarke earlier this summer, won the rights to restart the project.

Now, Chippewa, also referred to as Mesabi Metallics, says Cliffs is using illegal tactics to block that effort.

Having failed to stop Chippewa from winning the project in court, Cleveland Cliffs "has now resorted to illegal attempts to obstruct'' Chippewa's completion of the project, the suit claims.

The suit, filed electronically late Thursday night, also lists other unnamed "John Doe" conspirators that have been engaging "in a course of conduct designed to interfere with and impede (Chippewa's) contracts and business relationships'' and stop the new company from competing with Cliffs for iron ore business in the Great Lakes iron and steelmaking markets.

The suit also claims that Cliffs' officials have threatened potential contractors, suppliers, mining executives and mineral lease owners that if they do business with Chippewa, they will lose any business with Cliffs.

To back up that claim, Chippewa included several letters and other documents that appear to show behind-the-scenes efforts by Cliffs to meddle in Chippewa's efforts. That includes an Aug. 15 letter from a Barr Engineering executive to Chippewa saying the engineering company could no longer work on the Nashwauk project. Chippewa alleges that's because Cliffs threatened to end its longstanding relationship with Barr if Barr did business with Chippewa.

Another letter from the law firm Environmental Law Group to Chippewa said the firm would no longer be able to represent Chippewa because of an objection from Cliffs, a longtime client of the firm.

Whether the actions by Cliffs are illegal or simply hardball business tactics will be up to the judge to decide.

In addition to the former Essar Steel Minnesota project, Clarke also has gained control of the bankrupt Magnetation iron ore recovery operations on the Iron Range, making him potentially one of the largest domestic producers of iron ore and a major competitor for Cliffs' U.S. steel mill customers. So far, however, progress to restart both the former Magnetation and Essar projects has been slow.

Cliffs, meanwhile, already is the largest U.S. iron ore producer, owning both United Taconite in Eveleth/Forbes and NorthShore Taconite in Silver Bay/Babbitt, as well as being part-owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite and owning the Tilden operations in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Chippewa has been trying to finalize more than $1 billion in financing to restart the Essar project. The company asked for and received a one-month extension from Dayton, through September, to find that money or it faces losing the state mineral leases that control about 30 percent of the ore under the mine site.

If Chippewa can raise an estimated $1.3 billion, it plans to finish the taconite mine and processing center and build a hot briquette iron plant at the Nashwauk site, employing more than 400 people with a total project cost over $3.1 billion.

Chippewa attorneys alluded to the problems with Cliffs during a court hearing last week, telling the judge that the corporate interference is among the major reasons work has not progressed faster on the Minnesota projects.